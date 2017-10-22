Japan heads to the polls expecting to return Shinzo Abe

Drenched voters in Japan are heading to the polls for an election that is expected to return Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition to government with a healthy majority.

Voting began amid disruptions from Typhoon Lan, which has barraged the islands with heavy rain and strong wings. Tokyo is forecast to be hit on Monday.

Some 465 seats are up for grabs in the lower house, which Abe dissolved last month to call a snap election amid rising approval ratings and an opposition in disarray.

The 63-year-old is viewed by pollsters as a safe choice, especially with with North Korean nuclear tests high on the agenda for the incoming administration.

Should the coalition emerge with a two-thirds majority, Abe could amend the constitution to create a national army for the first time since the Second World War.

A victory would also help Abe's chances of extending his own term as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party when they vote next September.