Labour to work with Tory rebels to give MPs veto on Brexit deal

Labour and Tory rebels will work together to ensure Theresa May gives parliament a veto on the final Brexit deal, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Writing in The Sunday Times, the shadow Brexit secretary outlined several changes Labour would like to see to the current repeal bill, including giving MPs final say on the exit agreement.

Sir Keir notes that the legislation has yet to be presented to the House of Commons because the government fears defeat at the hands of Tory rebels who also want changes.

It is "clear" ministers cannot proceed with the current Bill, he said, threatening to "work with all sides" to ensure revisions.

Any small revolt by Tories in May’s minority government could derail the bill.

In the article, Sir Keir demands MPs receive "final say on whether to approve the withdrawal agreement and how best to implement it," and calls for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to receive post-Brexit repatriated powers straight away rather than via Westminster.

He also calls for guarantees that current workers' rights and environmental standards are maintained after Brexit, and wants the EU charter of fundamental rights written into UK law.

"I believe there is a consensus in Parliament for these changes. And there is certainly no majority for weakening rights, silencing Parliament and sidelining the devolved administrations,” he writes. "There is a way through this paralysis. Labour will work with all sides to make that happen."