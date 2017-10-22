- ITV Report
Police dealing with 'ongoing incident' at Nuneaton retail park
Warwickshire Police are currently dealing with an "ongoing incident" at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton.
A man entered the bowling alley with a sawn-off shotgun, an eyewitness has told ITV News.
Chris Turner told ITV News: "The guy literally ran up to the door with a shotgun in his hand, opened the door, told me to 'get the f-ing hell out of there' and then he threatened everyone else around, telling them 'haven't I already told you to f-off?'. At that point then, I knew it was serious, so I ran into the soft play area, picked up the kids and actually got out of the area.
"Obviously he was angry, he'd obviously told people to stay away from the area and was clearly angry people were walking past."
Officers are in attendance at the retail park and a number of roads in the vicinity have been blocked. Warwickshire police have confirmed the incident is not terrorism-related.
Police have told people to avoid the area and there is currently no access to the retail park.
In addition to the police, a number of ambulances and an air ambulance have arrived at the scene, but left the area at around 4.55pm.
A staff member in the retail park, which includes a cinema, restaurants, Holiday Inn and fitness centre, said: "We are on lockdown".
Witnesses have told ITV Central that the incident began at around 3pm when a man entered a bowling what appeared to be a gun.