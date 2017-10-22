Prison officers to get body-worn cameras in bid to improve jail safety

Prison officers are to receive body-worn cameras as part of a £3 million investment to improve safety in jails, the Government has announced.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) revealed it is investing £2 million in 5,600 cameras, meaning every prison officer across England and Wales will have access to the devices.

A further £1 million is being invested in "police-style" handcuffs and restraints to reduce the need for staff to use physical holds to control aggressive prisoners.

Four prisons - HMP Wealstun, HMP Risley, HMP Preston and HMP Hull - will also trial the use of incapacitant spray, similar to pepper spray, for dealing with violent offenders.

Prisons minister Sam Gyimah said the increased security measures will ensure officers have the right tools for the job.

"I am absolutely determined to tackle head-on the issues that undermine the safety and security of our prisons and to ensure our dedicated officers have the tools they need to do the job," he said.

"That is why we have introduced a range of measures to boost security - bringing 300 sniffer dogs trained in detecting psychoactive substances and putting in place technology to block mobile phones.

"This latest investment underlines our commitment to transform our prisons into places of safety and should send a clear message to those intent on thwarting our efforts to make progress that we will do everything in our power to stop them."

The MoJ said the cameras "will act as a visible deterrent against violence" and assist in prosecutions against those who commit crimes in jails.

The move comes after trials in 22 establishments and the large-scale deployment of body-worn cameras to more than 22,000 Metropolitan Police officers in October last year.