Titanic victim's letter sells for a record £126,000 at auction

A letter written a day before the Titanic sank by one of the disaster's victims has sold for a record-breaking £126,000 at auction.

The handwritten note, on oversized embossed Titanicstationery, was penned on April 13, 1912.

It was written by First Class passenger Alexander Oskar Holverson, who intended to post it to his mother in New York.

Mr Holverson, a salesman, was one of more than 1,500 passengers and crew who died when the Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14.

The letter, written on three of its four pages, was found in Mr Holverson's pocket notebook when his body was recovered.

It fetched £126,000 during an auction of Titanic memorabilia at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Saturday.