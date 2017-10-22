World Health Organization revokes Robert Mugabe's goodwill ambassador role

The World Health Organization is rescinded its appointment of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe as a "goodwill ambassador" following widespread shock and condemnation.

WHO gave Mugabe the role claiming the 93-year-old leader had made a "commitment to public health".

But the organisation's director general Tedros Ghebreyesus was forced into an embarrassing backtrack on Sunday due to outcry over the choice.

"I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised," Mr Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"I have also consulted with the Government of Zimbabwe and we have concluded that this decision is in the best interests of the World Health Organization.

"I thank everyone who has voiced their concerns and shared their thoughts. I depend on constructive debate to help and inform the work I have been elected to do."