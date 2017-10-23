Johnson to urge Trump not to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

Boris Johnson will urge Donald Trump not to withdraw the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that similar “diplomatic imagination” could resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The foreign secretary’s intervention will come a week after Trump decertified the landmark agreement claiming it was not in the US national interest, and threatened to withdraw from the pact altogether.

Johnson, who is to deliver his remarks at Chatham House in London on Monday, will praise Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for keeping diplomatic options open with Pyongyang, despite Trump dismissing talk with the regime as a “waste of time.”

Heralding the "astonishing" and "extraordinary" 1970 nuclear non-proliferation treaty, Johnson will say that “far-sightedness is now needed more than ever, not only to keep the NPT, but also one of its most valuable complementary accords, the nuclear deal with Iran."