- ITV Report
-
Favourites in Venice marathon lose out after taking wrong turn
The favourites to win a marathon in Venice finished behind a local runner - after they were led along the wrong route by a motorcycle guide.
Eyob Faniel became the first Italian to win the race in 22 years, following the bizarre incident which saw six runners taking a wrong turn.
Favorites Abdulahl Dawud, Gilbert Kipleting Chumba, Kipkemei Mutai and David Kiprono Metto were among the leading group which followed a motorcycle several hundred meters on the wrong road, before turning back.
They were around 16 miles into the 26 mile race, and lost around two minutes.
Faniel, who runs for the local Venice Marathon Club, was around a minute behind the leaders at the time but found himself overtaking the wayward frontrunners.
The 25-year-old finished in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 16 seconds, beating second place by nearly two minutes.