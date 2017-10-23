Favourites in Venice marathon lose out after taking wrong turn

The favourites to win a marathon in Venice finished behind a local runner - after they were led along the wrong route by a motorcycle guide.

Eyob Faniel became the first Italian to win the race in 22 years, following the bizarre incident which saw six runners taking a wrong turn.

Favorites Abdulahl Dawud, Gilbert Kipleting Chumba, Kipkemei Mutai and David Kiprono Metto were among the leading group which followed a motorcycle several hundred meters on the wrong road, before turning back.