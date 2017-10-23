Jean-Claude Juncker denies making disparaging comments about Theresa May

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has hit back at claims he said Theresa May "begged for help" at a dinner in Brussels last week.

Mr Juncker's denial came after German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported that the Prime Minister was also said to have appeared "anxious" and "tormented" and "despondent and discouraged" at the dinner on October 16.

However, a spokesperson insisted Mr Juncker would never have used the comments the paper attributed to him after the meeting: "Normally, we do not comment on leaks. But today I will.

"Some people like to point at us to serve their own political agendas, their own political priorities, or even to undermine our negotiating position.

"We would appreciate if these people would leave us alone. We have lots of work and no time for gossip.

"I have to be very clear that President Juncker would have never used the words attributed to him, and never would he have said anything like this.

"We have never been punitive on Brexit. We have said, at all levels, on many occasions, that we are working for a fair deal."