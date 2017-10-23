Corrie McKeague: Landfill site search for missing RAF airman to resume

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site is set to resume on Monday, three months after it was initially called off.

RAF gunner Mr McKeague, 23, has not been heard from since disappearing during a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September last year.

Police had been searching a landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge, for five months in the hope of finding the young father.

That drive, which was suspended in July, will resume on Monday, with investigators claiming it is the most likely area Mr McKeague could be.

Cell 22 is next to the site of the original search and will take around six weeks to excavate, Suffolk Police said.