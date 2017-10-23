- ITV Report
Corrie McKeague: Landfill site search for missing RAF airman to resume
The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site is set to resume on Monday, three months after it was initially called off.
RAF gunner Mr McKeague, 23, has not been heard from since disappearing during a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September last year.
Police had been searching a landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge, for five months in the hope of finding the young father.
That drive, which was suspended in July, will resume on Monday, with investigators claiming it is the most likely area Mr McKeague could be.
Cell 22 is next to the site of the original search and will take around six weeks to excavate, Suffolk Police said.
Mr McKeague, from Fife, Scotland, but based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24, 2016.
Since his disappearance his girlfriend, April Oliver, has given birth to their child.
Police decided to search the landfill site after a bin lorry caught on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds took a route which appeared to coincide with movements on Mr McKeague's phone.
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: "Throughout this rigorous investigation we have remained committed to following all reasonable lines of inquiry in our endeavours to discover what has happened to Corrie.
"Confronted by the variances in the way waste can be deposited and through further investigation we cannot discount the possibility Corrie may be elsewhere in Cell 22."
Corrie McKeague's disappearance: a timeline
- September 24, 2016: Last known sighting of Mr McKeague
- October 3: Mother issues plea for missing son
- November 11: Police reveal they have watched 1,000 hours of CCTV
- December 8: New CCTV images of potential witnesses released
- January 9, 2017: April Oliver announces she is pregnant
- January 18: Mother says Mr McKeague was on swingers' website
- February 10: Police intend to search landfill site
- March 1: 26-year-old man arrested
- March 7: Man released without charge
- March 8: Landfill site search begins
- July 21: Search called off
- October 23: Search set to resume