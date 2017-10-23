- ITV Report
-
Paralysed woman completes Great South Run in 24 hours
2017 has been a dark year for news – dominated by terror attacks, uncertainty in world politics and natural disasters. So, ITV News has decided it is time to shine a light on some good news, telling the stories of inspirational people in communities across the country.
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies
A paralysed 'bionic woman' has completed the Great South Run after walking through a day and night to reach the finish line.
Claire Lomas, who is paralysed from the chest down, used a bionic suit to slowly walk the route.
She was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters as she finally reached the end point - a full day after the 20,000 other runners.
Ms Lomas, who was left disabled after a horse riding accident in 2007, used a bionic Rewalk suit to complete the challenge. It allows her to walk by tilting her pelvis.
The exhausted sportswoman said it had been a tough race - but she was delighted to have made it to the end.
"I don't think I've ever felt so tired," she said.
"It was tough all the way along....It seems a long way to go but I've made it."
The race was just the latest sporting challenge Ms Lomas has completed in an effort to raise funds for a paralysis charity.
She became the first paralysed person to walk the London Marathon in 2012.
The following year she handcycled - a form of cycling powered by the arms - for a total of 400 miles.
And in 2014, she walked the Great North Run.
To date, she has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Foundation - a charity which is funding research for those with spinal injuries and paralysis.
She was awarded an MBE by Prince William in February of this year for her work towards finding a cure for paralysis.
Ms Lomas is also uses her latest feat to raise funds - to date she has raised nearly half of her £10,000 goal for the challenge.
And speaking after the race, she said she would continue to fight for others with the injury.
"There are lot of people are worse off than myself that can't use their arms, so it's my chance to do what I can to help," she said.