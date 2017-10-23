Paralysed woman completes Great South Run in 24 hours

2017 has been a dark year for news – dominated by terror attacks, uncertainty in world politics and natural disasters. So, ITV News has decided it is time to shine a light on some good news, telling the stories of inspirational people in communities across the country.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

A paralysed 'bionic woman' has completed the Great South Run after walking through a day and night to reach the finish line. Claire Lomas, who is paralysed from the chest down, used a bionic suit to slowly walk the route. She was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters as she finally reached the end point - a full day after the 20,000 other runners.

Ms Lomas celebrates with her two children after reaching the finish line. Credit: ITV News

Ms Lomas, who was left disabled after a horse riding accident in 2007, used a bionic Rewalk suit to complete the challenge. It allows her to walk by tilting her pelvis. The exhausted sportswoman said it had been a tough race - but she was delighted to have made it to the end. "I don't think I've ever felt so tired," she said. "It was tough all the way along....It seems a long way to go but I've made it." The race was just the latest sporting challenge Ms Lomas has completed in an effort to raise funds for a paralysis charity.

Ms Lomas kisses her daughter after completing the Great North Run. Credit: PA

She became the first paralysed person to walk the London Marathon in 2012. The following year she handcycled - a form of cycling powered by the arms - for a total of 400 miles. And in 2014, she walked the Great North Run.

She has also completed a charity 'handcycle'. Credit: PA

To date, she has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Foundation - a charity which is funding research for those with spinal injuries and paralysis. She was awarded an MBE by Prince William in February of this year for her work towards finding a cure for paralysis.

The fundraiser was awarded an MBE for her charity work. Credit: PA