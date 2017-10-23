PM says Brexit talks 'within touching distance' of deal on citizens' rights

Brexit negotiations are within "touching distance" of a deal on citizens' rights, Theresa May has told Parliament, adding that she expects "sufficient progress" to have been made by December to move Brexit talks on to trade.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the prime minister said that protections for British nationals living in Europe and European nationals living in Britain were a priority and that agreement was close.

"I'd have a degree of confidence that we'd be able to get to the point of sufficient progress by December," she said.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed her optimistic line, pointing out the prime minister had made similar comments before.

"I'm beginning to feel a very worrying sense of Groundhog Day here every time she gives us an update on the progress of negotiations," he said.