- ITV Report
-
Hunt for fugitive conman suspect Mark Acklom focuses on his family
Police hunting one of Britain's most wanted fugitives have released details of his wife and two daughters in the hope they could help him.
Mark Acklom, 44, is alleged to have fleeced a divorcee out of £850,000 in life savings in a romance scam.
He was last spotted in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 10.
Avon and Somerset Police believe he is with his wife, Maria Yolanda Ros Rodriguez, 47, and their two daughters, aged six and eight
The force has released a photograph of Acklom's wife, who is also known to use aliases including Yolianda Ross, Maria Long and Mary Moss.
She may be working as a yoga teacher or attending yoga classes, it said.
Both Acklom and his wife have previously set up property businesses and police believe their daughters may be attending a fee-paying school.
Acklom is alleged to have posed as an MI6 agent and conned Carolyn Woodshe into "lending" him her savings during a year-long romance in Bath, Somerset.
He is said to have left Ms Woods financially and emotionally devastated after promising to marry her.
Last year, a European Arrest Warrant was issued for Acklom after he was believed to be at large in Spain, having been released from a Spanish prison over a £200,000 property fraud.
Detective Inspector Adam Bunting said: "Mark Acklom is a convincing fraudster and we're working hard to locate him as soon as possible."
"We believe he'll be with his wife, Maria Rodriguez, and their two young daughters, who we know, up until last year's appeal, were enrolled in El Limonar International School in the Murcia area of Spain.
"In the days following the appeal he removed his children from the school and, together with his wife, he disappeared."
Acklom is described as 5ft 10in, of medium build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has any information about Acklom's whereabouts are urged to call 101, quoting reference number 7429713.