Hunt for fugitive conman suspect Mark Acklom focuses on his family

Police hunting one of Britain's most wanted fugitives have released details of his wife and two daughters in the hope they could help him.

Mark Acklom, 44, is alleged to have fleeced a divorcee out of £850,000 in life savings in a romance scam.

He was last spotted in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 10.

Avon and Somerset Police believe he is with his wife, Maria Yolanda Ros Rodriguez, 47, and their two daughters, aged six and eight

The force has released a photograph of Acklom's wife, who is also known to use aliases including Yolianda Ross, Maria Long and Mary Moss.

She may be working as a yoga teacher or attending yoga classes, it said.

Both Acklom and his wife have previously set up property businesses and police believe their daughters may be attending a fee-paying school.