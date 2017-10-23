- ITV Report
Police release 'distressing' CCTV footage in search for Birmingham hit and run driver
Police have released "distressing" footage of a hit-and-run collision between a car and a pedestrian in Birmingham in a bid to identify the driver.
The incident left the pedestrian, a 65-year-old father of three, in a critical condition with serious head injuries.
Emergency services were called to Piers Road in Handsworth just after 10.20pm on October 19 and found the man lying on the road with serious head injuries.
CCTV footage, which has been released in agreement with the victim's family, shows the man crossing Piers Road as a vehicle turns right from Soho Road.
The car, which police believe is a dark Renault Grand Scenic, strikes the victim at relatively low speed but with enough force to knock him to the ground.
He then lies motionless as the vehicle turns around and drives off, back up Soho Road towards West Bromwich before turning right into Thornhill Road.
"The footage is obviously distressing but we and the family of the victim are hopeful that it will prompt the driver to do the right thing and contact us," Sergeant Alan Wood from West Midlands Police collision investigation unit said in a statement.
"We suspect the driver may be someone who lives locally.
"We hope that someone in the community will know their identity and provide us with the information we need."