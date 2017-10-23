Police release 'distressing' CCTV footage in search for Birmingham hit and run driver

Police have released "distressing" footage of a hit-and-run collision between a car and a pedestrian in Birmingham in a bid to identify the driver.

The incident left the pedestrian, a 65-year-old father of three, in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

Emergency services were called to Piers Road in Handsworth just after 10.20pm on October 19 and found the man lying on the road with serious head injuries.

CCTV footage, which has been released in agreement with the victim's family, shows the man crossing Piers Road as a vehicle turns right from Soho Road.

The car, which police believe is a dark Renault Grand Scenic, strikes the victim at relatively low speed but with enough force to knock him to the ground.