Prosecutor launches investigation into Harvey Weinstein's studio

The studio co-founded by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company, is under investigation by New York's top prosecutor.

The state's attorney general Eric Schneiderman launched the civil rights investigation on Monday in the wake of dozens of women accusing Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment.

Mr Schneiderman said: "No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear.

"If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know."

A subpoena seeks all documents, records and correspondence related to complaints of sexual harassment or discrimination from the studio, which is headquartered in New York City.

It also demands to know how complaints were handled and whether formal investigations were launched, and if not, why not.

Also being sought are all documents outlining the firm's hiring criteria, including how it promoted, cast and rejected talent.

Allegations against Weinstein include claims that he used sex with aspiring actresses as a bargaining tool for roles.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, while Rose McGowan said he raped her.