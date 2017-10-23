Small independents in battle with national chains for slice of UK's £9bn billion coffee shop market

Small independent stores are in a high street battle with national chains for a chunk of Britain's £9 billion coffee shop market.

It is predicted the UK's coffee shop market being worth £15 billion by 2020 with over 30,000 premises - a projected rise of some 10,000 outlets in just three years.

But research suggests it is the bigger players that are winning the battle of the brews, with 29% of food and beverage outlets now national chains.

It is a concern for small business owners.

"You want to see independent businesses, and I think the government are just not doing enough to keep that fragile mix of independent and chains," cafe owner Kate Ryder told ITV News.