Tory MPs warned against opposing November Budget

Tory MPs have been warned against opposing Philip Hammond's upcoming Budget.

Some Conservatives are thought to be unhappy with the Chancellor and could use November 22's Budget to try and oust the minister.

But prominent MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged fellow Tories to back the Budget - saying to vote against it would be "deeply irresponsible".

Mr Hammond could face a backbench revolt if his Budget measures are not to their liking, according to The Times.

The Chancellor is believed to have upset some MPs over a reported plan to make pensioners pay for younger people, his apparent support for "soft" Brexit and his description of EU negotiators as "enemies".