- ITV Report
Tory MPs warned against opposing November Budget
Tory MPs have been warned against opposing Philip Hammond's upcoming Budget.
Some Conservatives are thought to be unhappy with the Chancellor and could use November 22's Budget to try and oust the minister.
But prominent MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged fellow Tories to back the Budget - saying to vote against it would be "deeply irresponsible".
Mr Hammond could face a backbench revolt if his Budget measures are not to their liking, according to The Times.
The Chancellor is believed to have upset some MPs over a reported plan to make pensioners pay for younger people, his apparent support for "soft" Brexit and his description of EU negotiators as "enemies".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Mr Rees-Mogg likened voting against the Budget to issuing a vote of no confidence in the Government.
"Nobody has mentioned to me that it would be a good idea to vote against the Budget to upset Mr Hammond," he said.
"I think any MP who thinks like that, any Tory MP is effectively giving a vote of no confidence in the Government, it would be deeply irresponsible.
"Budgets are really a matter of confidence and people should support the Budget."
On Sunday, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid called for more money to be invested into building affordable housing.
The issue of the public sector pay cap will also featured prominently in the Budget.