British man fighting Islamic State in Syria dies

A British man from Bournemouth who was fighting against Islamic State forces in Syria has died, according to his mother.

Former IT worker and painter Jac Holmes, 24, had been volunteering with Kurdish YPG forces since leaving the UK in January 2015.

He died on Monday while clearing land mines, his mother Angie Blannin said, who added she was "extremely proud" of her son.

He was part of a four-man sniper unit.