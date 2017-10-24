Nuneaton bowling alley suspect David Clarke charged by police

A 53-year-old man has been charged with a several offences including false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident, Warwickshire Police have said.

David Clarke of Nuneaton will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police were called to the bowling alley in Bermuda Park at 2.30pm on Sunday. Clarke was arrested after a four-hour standoff in which two members of staff were taken hostage. Both escaped unharmed.