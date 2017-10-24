- ITV Report
-
Nuneaton bowling alley suspect David Clarke charged by police
A 53-year-old man has been charged with a several offences including false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident, Warwickshire Police have said.
David Clarke of Nuneaton will appear in court on Tuesday.
Police were called to the bowling alley in Bermuda Park at 2.30pm on Sunday. Clarke was arrested after a four-hour standoff in which two members of staff were taken hostage. Both escaped unharmed.
Authorities said Clarke faces charges of two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The incident occurred at at 2.30pm on Saturday. Specialist firearms officers and police negotiators were called to the scene Shortly after 7pm, officials announced the suspect had been arrested.
The event was not terror related, police said.