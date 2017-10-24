Donald Tusk: It's up to the UK what type of Brexit deal it wants - or if it wants to leave the EU at all

It remains in Britain's hands whether it ends up with a good Brexit deal, no deal or no Brexit at all, according to Donald Tusk.

The European Council president told MEPs on Tuesday it was up to Theresa May and the UK Government what kind of deal Britain will come away with - or whether it even still wants Brexit.

But an agreement on a free trade deal with the EU will take years to thrash out, Michel Barnier has warned.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator predicted that trade talks would be very different from the first phase of the negotiations, and would entail "risks".

It comes after the Prime Minister stated that there could be no transition period after Britain leaves the bloc if a trade agreement is not struck.