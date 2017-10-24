Five Ulva residents bid to buy their £4.5 million island

A community of five residents are bidding to raise £4.5 million to buy their island in the Inner Hebrides.

The island's owner - the only other person living on Ulva - wants to sell and has said he will accept an offer from the five residents if they can raise the money.

The community wants to buy Ulva to help attract business and new residents - around 600 people lived on the island before the Highland clearances of the 18th and 19th centuries, when aristocratic landlords chased out tenant farmers.

The current residents fear a new private owner could be bad for the island.