- ITV Report
Five Ulva residents bid to buy their £4.5 million island
- Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
A community of five residents are bidding to raise £4.5 million to buy their island in the Inner Hebrides.
The island's owner - the only other person living on Ulva - wants to sell and has said he will accept an offer from the five residents if they can raise the money.
The community wants to buy Ulva to help attract business and new residents - around 600 people lived on the island before the Highland clearances of the 18th and 19th centuries, when aristocratic landlords chased out tenant farmers.
The current residents fear a new private owner could be bad for the island.
Barry George, who has lived on Ulva for 21 years, said: "Worst case scenario is if someone buys it and it’s a private island, they are perfectly entitled within their rights to come here one month a year in October and hunt red deer, there’s 200 deer up the hill, the rest of the year it’ll be empty.”
Rebecca Munro, who lives on the island with her partner and two children, said community ownership would be the only way to bring people back to Ulva.
"The priorities of the community of Mull and of Ulva are completely different from a private owner coming in," she said.
The community have seven months to raise the money.
- To find out more about the fundraising effort and to donate, visit the Ulva Buyout Just Giving page