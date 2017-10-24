- ITV Report
Harvey Weinstein's former London assistant: 'I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement'
A former British assistant to Harvey Weinstein has broken her confidentiality agreement to speak out about alleged sexual harassment by the disgraced Hollywood producer.
Zelda Perkins, who worked for Miramax in London, told the Financial Times she signed a non-disclosure agreement in 1998, sharing a £250,000 payment with another woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the mogul.
Perkins, who risks legal repercussions by breaking the agreement, said Weinstein repeatedly sexually harassed her, starting when he asked her to massage him while he was in his underwear.
"I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement," she told the newspaper.
"Unless somebody does this there won't be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under."
“This was his behaviour on every occasion I was alone with him," she added. "I often had to wake him up in the hotel in the mornings and he would try to pull me into bed."
Weinstein, 65, is currently the subject of criminal investigations in the UK, Los Angeles and New York after dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and abuse following a probe by the New York Times.
Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.