Harvey Weinstein's former London assistant: 'I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement'

A former British assistant to Harvey Weinstein has broken her confidentiality agreement to speak out about alleged sexual harassment by the disgraced Hollywood producer.

Zelda Perkins, who worked for Miramax in London, told the Financial Times she signed a non-disclosure agreement in 1998, sharing a £250,000 payment with another woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the mogul.

Perkins, who risks legal repercussions by breaking the agreement, said Weinstein repeatedly sexually harassed her, starting when he asked her to massage him while he was in his underwear.