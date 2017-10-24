Senator Jeff Flake announces retirement, citing 'disregard of truth and decency' under Trump

Senator Jeff Flake announced on Tuesday he will not run for reelection in 2018, using his Senate floor speech to excoriate President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Republican criticised the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" that he says is undermining American democracy.

"There are times we must risk our careers," he said. "Now is such a time."

Flake, who has been critical of the path of the Republican Party under President Trump, said the impulse to "threaten and scapegoat" could turn America and the Republicans into a "fearful, backward looking people".

Flake was trailing in polls against a conservative challenger.