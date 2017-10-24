- ITV Report
Kim Jong-nam death: Alleged killers revisit murder scene
Two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam - the half-brother of Kim Jong-un - have revisited the scene of the attack.
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong were escorted under heavy police presence to Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday.
Kim had been waiting at a terminal on February 13 when he was smothered with a deadly VX nerve agent, allegedly on the orders of North Korea.
Indonesian Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Huong, 29, are accused of carrying out the attack and are currently on trial.
The judge, prosecutors and defence lawyers all attended the Malaysian airport where they were given a rerun of how events unfolded.
Kim, an outcast from North Korea's ruling family, had lived abroad in virtual exile for many years.
Prosecutors allege the 46-year-old was deliberately killed.
South Korea claim the attack was part of a five-year plot by Kim Jong-un to eliminate his sibling.
Aisyah and Huong say they were duped into attacking the victim - believing it was a prank - by North Korean agents.
The trial judge visited Kuala Lumpur airport's check-in desk where Kim had the nerve agent smeared into his face.
Parties then followed the path Kim walked to seek help at the airport clinic and retraced the movement of Aisyah and Huong, seen on security footage rushing to bathrooms afterwards to wash their hands.