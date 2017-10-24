Kim Jong-nam death: Alleged killers revisit murder scene

Two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam - the half-brother of Kim Jong-un - have revisited the scene of the attack.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong were escorted under heavy police presence to Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday.

Kim had been waiting at a terminal on February 13 when he was smothered with a deadly VX nerve agent, allegedly on the orders of North Korea.

Indonesian Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Huong, 29, are accused of carrying out the attack and are currently on trial.

The judge, prosecutors and defence lawyers all attended the Malaysian airport where they were given a rerun of how events unfolded.