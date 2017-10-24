Lecturers hit out over MP's Brexit letter to universities

Lecturers have hit out after a Tory MP wrote to universities asking for names of professors teaching about Brexit and requesting links to their courses.

The letter from Chris Heaton-Harris, a Conservative whip and Leave campaigner, also asked for "a copy of the syllabus".

Many lecturers jokingly invited Mr Heaton-Harris to join their class - provided he paid the tuition fee like all the other students.

Dr Ben Whitham, a lecturer in international relations at De Montfort University, tweeted: "Of course you can access my recorded lectures @chhcalling.

"Just enrol and pay the £9,000 per year your party deems fair, like everyone else."