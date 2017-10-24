Man in court on false imprisonment and weapons charges after Nuneaton bowling alley incident

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with false imprisonment and possession of a sawn-off shotgun and a samurai sword in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident.

David Clarke is charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence, one count of criminal damage, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one samurai sword and one knife.

Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, was arrested on Sunday after an incident at MFA Bowl in St David's Way, Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, at 2.30pm.

Police officers had a four-hour stand-off with a gunman inside the building, with two hostages being held.

The 40-minute hearing at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Tuesday ended with chairwoman of the bench, Margaret Middleton, remanding Clarke in custody until the next hearing at Warwick Crown Court on November 21.