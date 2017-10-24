MP Jared O'Mara faces Labour probe after claims he called constituent an 'ugly b****'

The Labour Party has launched an investigation into the comments and behaviour of one of its MPs following claims he called a constituent an "ugly b****" just months before the election.

Jared O'Mara "categorically denies" the claims made by his Sheffield Hallam constituent Sophie Evans about an incident in March this year.

The announcement of the probe comes a day after Mr O'Mara resigned from his position on the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee after he joked about having an orgy with members of the pop group Girls Aloud in 2004.

The MP for Sheffield Hallam has also apologised for the offensive comments, which emerged in a report by website Guido Fawkes.

As well as comments about Girls Aloud, Mr O'Mara had claimed Michelle McManus only won Pop Idol "because she was fat" and suggested it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was "sodomised with his own piano".

Mr O'Mara, who ousted former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in the June election to become MP for Sheffield Hallam, made the comments in 2004.

Newly revealed online comments from the same period show he also made derogatory remarks about the Spanish and Danes.

However, Labour said the investigation into Mr O'Mara related to the allegations from this year.

"The party is investigating Jared O'Mara MP in relation to comments and behaviour reported from earlier this year," a spokesperson said.