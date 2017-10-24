Northern Ireland abortion law 'inhumane and degrading', Supreme Court told

Northern Ireland's strict abortion law subjects women and girls to "inhuman and degrading" treatment and discriminates against them on grounds of sex, the UK's highest court has heard.

Northern Ireland, unlike the rest of the UK, is not subject to the 1967 Abortion Act, and the procedure remains illegal except if the woman’s life is at risk, or there is a permanent or serious danger to the mother’s mental of physical health.

Following earlier legal rulings in Northern Ireland, the Supreme Court in London will focus on the law that forbids abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or where the pregnancy arises through rape or incest.

Currently in Northern Ireland, anyone that carries out an unlawful abortion faces life imprisonment.

Tuesday's submissions were made by Nathalie Lieven QC at the beginning of a three-day appeal brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).

Ms Lieven argued on behalf of the commission that the prohibitions also amounted to an "unjustified" breach of their personal right to autonomy.

She also read evidence from three women relating to their experiences of being unable to have an abortion in Northern Ireland, despite fatal foetal abnormalities.

Ms Lieven described their "trauma and humiliation" and said they were forced to go through "physical and mental torture".