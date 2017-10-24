'One-off' £1.5 million supercar crashes into barrier

Police are appealing for witnesses after a supercar worth an estimated £1.5 million crashed on a road near Chichester.

The "one-off" Pagani Zonda collided with a central barrier early on Saturday morning, sustaining significant damage according to police.

The crash occurred around 7.42am on the westbound A27 at Tangmere.

A Sussex Police officer said his force believed the car was travelling in convoy with other supercars from Worthing to Chichester, but no other car was present when police arrived at the scene of the crash.