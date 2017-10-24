'People are dying in front of us': Paramedic claims ambulance delays are killing people every day

Patients are dying needlessly every day because ambulances are taking too long to respond to emergency calls, a paramedic has told ITV News.

The paramedic, speaking anonymously, said he had witnessed four people die in front of him this year alone due to delays.

He spoke of a profession in crisis, warning that he and his colleagues are buckling under the increasing physical and emotional toll of the job.

"We are so stretched; there's not enough ambulances; not enough staff and people die," he says.

"We [paramedics] all see it on a daily basis: people are dying in front of us. Our job is to help people and prevent that happening but we just can't."

It comes as an ITV News investigation reveals that patients in the most gravest emergencies are being forced to wait hours for ambulance crews to arrive.

The paramedic turned whistleblower spoke harrowingly of recent cases where he believes patients could have been saved - including one who bled to death while waiting 45 minutes for an ambulance.