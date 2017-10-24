Police in Florida hunt serial killer after three people shot dead in two weeks

Police at the scene of one of the shootings.

Police in Florida are hunting a serial killer behind three seemingly random shooting murders. Since October 9 three people have been shot within a one-mile radius in the neighbourhood of Seminole Heights in the city of Tampa. The killings of the two men and a woman have prompted warnings for residents to not walk alone at night and the installation or replacement of thousands of streetlights in the area. All three victims were alone when shot, and all three shootings are believed to have happened between 7.50pm and 9pm at night. The first killing was of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell on October 9 - he was shot while waiting for a bus at a bus stop outside his home.

Benjamin Mitchell was waiting for the bus outside his home when he was killed. Credit: Tampa PD

Witnesses reported a black male in his early 20s running from the area immediately after gunfire.

Tampa police wish to speak to this man seen in the vicinity of the first shooting. Credit: Tampa PD

The second shooting was of Monica Hoffa, 32, whose body was found in a vacant lot on the morning of October 13, about half a mile from where Mr Mitchell was killed. Police believe she had been walking through the neighbourhood to meet a friend in the evening on October 11 earlier when the unknown suspect shot and killed her.

Monica Hoffa was walking through Seminole Heights to meet a friend. Credit: Tampa BD

Last Thursday Anthony Naiboa, a 20-year-old with autism, hopped on the wrong bus and ended up in the same area where the two victims had been killed. He was shot by an assailant at around 7.57pm and died of his injuries at the scene.

Anthony Naiboa was the third victim. Credit: Tampa PD

The City of Tampa held a town meeting for concerned residents on Monday night, where police and Tampa City's mayor Bob Buckhorn spoke to try and reassure residents about what is being done to find the killer. "We're not leaving until we catch this guy but we need you to turn those lights on, we need you to tell us what you see," Mr Buckhorn tweeted from the event.

Bob Buckhorn @BobBuckhorn Follow For the men and women in the @tampapd this is personal and were not going to stop until we catch this guy