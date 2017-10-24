Rent-to-own company BrightHouse ordered to pay customers £14.8 million

The rent-to-own company BrightHouse has been ordered to pay back £14.8 million to almost a quarter of a million customers by the financial watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found the firm "was not a responsible lender" in many cases from April 2010, and the FCA has been "working with" BrightHouse since 2014 to address the issues.

BrightHouse provides household goods on hire-purchase agreements, and the watchdog found the credit checks and collections processes were not up to its expectations.

The compensation is linked to 384,000 lending agreements which "may not have been affordable" and payment "which should have been refunded", the FCA said.