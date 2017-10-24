Writer paid £46 for a flight to Crete and had the whole plane to herself

A Scottish writer who paid just £46 for a flight from Glasgow to Crete, boarded to find she was the only passenger.

Karon Grieve was treated to VIP treatment including a flying commentary by the pilot, who addressed her by name and pointed out which countries they were flying over.

Ms Grieve who took a selfie of the empty seats surrounding her on the Jet2 flight as she was treated to free drinks and food and able to pick a seat wherever she wished.