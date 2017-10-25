David Davis hopes for agreement on Brexit transition period by December

Downing Street hopes to successfully thrash out with the European Union what a Brexit transition period might look like by the end of the year, according to David Davis.

The Brexit Secretary suggested that agreement over the "form" of the transition could be reached by December.

His comments came after the 27 EU member states agreed in Brussels last week to begin internal discussions on the subject.

Mr Davis told a Commons Exiting the EU Committee that he hoped those talks would progress quickly.

Theresa May has however suggested that no deal on a transition could be struck without agreement over Britain's future relationship with the EU - including on the subject of trade.