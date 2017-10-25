Eminem wins £315,000 damages after New Zealand political party ripped off 'Lose Yourself' in election campaign

A political party has been ordered to pay Eminem more than £300,000 after ripping off one of his songs during an election campaign.

New Zealand's National Party breached copyright of hit Lose Yourself by playing a similar tune in its 2014 campaign - something which helped propel it to power.

During civil proceedings lawyers were forced to listen to the profanity-laced 2002 hit, while Eminem collaborator Jeff Bass flew in from Detroit to play the record's opening riff.

The National Party's "Eminem Esque" song had been played 186 times in television adverts before it was pulled off air.

A New Zealand court has now ordered the conservative party to pay out 600,000 NZ dollars (£316,000) in damages to the musician.