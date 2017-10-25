Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson has Snapchat ads banned for breaking rules

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson has had two Snapchat posts banned for failing to clearly indicate they were ads.

The posts were removed after Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received complaints from people challenging whether they were obviously identifiable as endorsements.

The posts, both on June 20, showed Ms Simpson holding a Diamond Whites tooth polish product close to her face with the text "50% off everything from Diamond Whites".

In another she was wearing grey contact lenses as part of a promotion for coloured cosmetic lenses firm I Spy Eyes, again without labelling it as an advert.

Diamond Whites argued that, as Ms Simpson had been the face of their brand for nearly two years, her followers were likely to be aware of the relationship. Promotional posts should include "#ad", and a company spokesperson said they would "look to put those in place in the future".

Unleashed PR, trading as I Spy Eyes, denied the post mislead fans as the coloured lenses Ms Simpson were wearing were not available to buy, and because she did not mention the website.