Jamie Harron back in UK after Dubai ordeal: 'Very happy to be home'

hJamie Harron has been repatriated to the UK after being freed by authorities in Dubai for touching another man’s hip and drinking alcohol.

The 27-year-old from Stirling landed at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday, where he was met by his family.

Harron, who was accused accused of putting his hand on a man's hip to avoid spilling a drink in a crowded bar, was sentenced to three months in prison.

"It feels very good, I'm very happy to be home," he said.

Asked what was the first thing he would do when he got home he said: "Get in a good bed, it's been a total shambles.

"It's just total shock I feel. I get to sleep in my own bed because I've been sleeping on my mate's couch for three and half months. I can't believe it's been four months in total."