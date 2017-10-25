- ITV Report
-
Jamie Harron back in UK after Dubai ordeal: 'Very happy to be home'
hJamie Harron has been repatriated to the UK after being freed by authorities in Dubai for touching another man’s hip and drinking alcohol.
The 27-year-old from Stirling landed at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday, where he was met by his family.
Harron, who was accused accused of putting his hand on a man's hip to avoid spilling a drink in a crowded bar, was sentenced to three months in prison.
"It feels very good, I'm very happy to be home," he said.
Asked what was the first thing he would do when he got home he said: "Get in a good bed, it's been a total shambles.
"It's just total shock I feel. I get to sleep in my own bed because I've been sleeping on my mate's couch for three and half months. I can't believe it's been four months in total."
Harron was sentenced to three months imprisonment during a court appearance on Sunday, but the charges were dropped on Monday and his passport was returned.
Radha Stirling, chief executive of Campaign group Detained in Dubai, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his personal intervention in the case.
"This was a courageous and honourable decision on the part of Sheikh Mohammed, and while it highlights the urgent need for judicial reform in the country, it is also a hopeful sign that the United Arab Emirates' leadership possesses the will and vision to pursue such reforms in the future" she said.
Harron, who had been working in Afghanistan, was on a two-day stopover in the UAE this summer when the incident occurred.
“I'm not going back in a hurry, but I would go back later on,” he said. “I think I've been caught up in a bad situation. I didn't see light at the end of the tunnel to be honest."