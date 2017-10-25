Jared O'Mara accuser backs call for suspension and wants him to apologise

The woman who claims Labour MP Jared O'Mara verbally abused her earlier this year says the party should suspend him while he is investigated over the incident.

Sophie Evans, a constituent in Sheffield Hallam which Mr O'Mara represents, said she also wanted him to say sorry for calling her and a co-accuser liars.

Ms Evans said Mr O'Mara made offensive remarks to her in a Sheffield nightclub that he DJs at during a night out in March..

She alleges Mr O'Mara called her an "ugly b****" after an altercation between him and her colleague.

"It was misogynistic, it was transphobic, and it was angry and aggressive," Ms Evans told Good Morning Britain.

"I just wanted people to know what he was like. I wanted people to know this is the man representing you."