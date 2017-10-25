- ITV Report
Jared O'Mara accuser backs call for suspension and wants him to apologise
The woman who claims Labour MP Jared O'Mara verbally abused her earlier this year says the party should suspend him while he is investigated over the incident.
Sophie Evans, a constituent in Sheffield Hallam which Mr O'Mara represents, said she also wanted him to say sorry for calling her and a co-accuser liars.
Ms Evans said Mr O'Mara made offensive remarks to her in a Sheffield nightclub that he DJs at during a night out in March..
She alleges Mr O'Mara called her an "ugly b****" after an altercation between him and her colleague.
"It was misogynistic, it was transphobic, and it was angry and aggressive," Ms Evans told Good Morning Britain.
"I just wanted people to know what he was like. I wanted people to know this is the man representing you."
Labour has launched an investigation into the incident, prompting Labour MP Lucy Powell to call for Mr O'Mara to be suspended while the probe is ongoing..
Ms Evans echoed the call for Labour to suspend Mr O'Mara.
"Absolutely, they've ignored what we've been saying for four months. "I want him to apologise for calling us liars, and I want him to admit what he's done."
Mr O'Mara "categorically denies" the claims made by Ms Evans, but was forced to apologise for other comments he posted online in 2004 where he joked about having an orgy with members of the pop group Girls Aloud.
He has also resigned from his position on the Women and Equalities select committee.