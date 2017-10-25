Jeremy Corbyn set to appear on celebrity special version of Gogglebox

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will reportedly appear on a celebrity special version of Gogglebox.

Mr Corbyn will be on the Channel 4 programme next week on a celebrity special version for Stand Up To Cancer.

Last year's celebrity special featured Steve Coogan, Anna Friel and Olly Murs.

It is believed the segment for the show will be filmed this week, but not at Mr Corbyn's north London home.

Mr Corbyn has previously expressed a fondness for long-running soap EastEnders, but it is not clear what show he will be watching for the programme.