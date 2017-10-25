Kenyan opposition leader tells supporters to stay away from new election

The leader of Kenya's main opposition party has urged his supporters to boycott a new election amid rising political tensions that it is feared could spill over into violence.

Raila Odinga urged his political coalition to become a "resistance movement" and told them not to participate in the election, at a rally in Nairobi's Uhuru Park.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected in August this year, but the Supreme Court shocked the country in September by nullifying the result.

It cited irregularities and illegalities and the electoral commission's unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians examine its computer system.

Odinga had challenged Kenyatta's victory, claiming hackers had infiltrated the computer servers and manipulated the vote.