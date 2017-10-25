- ITV Report
Labour suspends MP Jared O'Mara amid investigation into comments to constituent
Labour MP Jared O'Mara has had the whip suspended while claims that he called a constituent an "ugly bitch" just months before his election are investigated, the party said.
The move follows the announcement on Tuesday that the party had launched an investigation into the Sheffield Hallam MP's comments and behaviour.
A party spokeswoman said: "He has had the whip suspended while the investigation is carried out."
On Monday O'Mara resigned from his position on the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee after it was revealed he joked about having an orgy with members of the pop group Girls Aloud in 2004.
The MP "categorically denies" claims made by his Sheffield Hallam constituent Sophie Evans about an incident in March this year.
As well as comments about Girls Aloud, O'Mara had claimed Michelle McManus only won Pop Idol "because she was fat" and suggested it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was "sodomised with his own piano".
The MP apologised for the offensive comments, which were first revealed by the Guido Fawkes website.
O'Mara ousted former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in the June election to become MP for Sheffield Hallam.