Labour suspends MP Jared O'Mara amid investigation into comments to constituent

Labour MP Jared O'Mara has had the whip suspended while claims that he called a constituent an "ugly bitch" just months before his election are investigated, the party said.

The move follows the announcement on Tuesday that the party had launched an investigation into the Sheffield Hallam MP's comments and behaviour.

A party spokeswoman said: "He has had the whip suspended while the investigation is carried out."

On Monday O'Mara resigned from his position on the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee after it was revealed he joked about having an orgy with members of the pop group Girls Aloud in 2004.