Labour MP Lucy Powell: Jared O’Mara 'should be suspended' during investigation

Labour MP Lucy Powell has called for fellow MP Jared O’Mara to be suspended pending an investigation into claims he called a constituent an "ugly b****" months before the election.

Speaking on ITV’s After the News, the Manchester Central MP said: “One of the key questions you are asked when you become a candidate for the Labour Party - and you have to sign a contract to say this - is there anything in your past that would bring the Party into disrepute? And I don’t understand in all honesty Jared could have signed that paper."

“That’s why I think he should be suspended while that investigation is taking place,” she added.

Labour launched a probe into O'Mara’s alleged remarks a day after he resigned from his position on the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee after it was revealed he joked about having an orgy with members of the pop group Girls Aloud in 2004.