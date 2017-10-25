Only 1% of women recognise common ovarian cancer symptom

Just 1% of women are able to recognise a common symptom of ovarian cancer, a new poll suggests.

Only one in a hundred women surveyed in England knew that needing the loo more was a common sign of the disease.

Prompt detection and treatment can make a dramatic difference to a woman's chances of beating the disease, with early diagnosis doubling the odds of surviving ovarian cancer for five years or from just 46 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

But the survey suggests the vast majority of women are unaware of the symptoms. The survey of 1,000 women in England found that only one in a 100 were aware that needing to urinate more is a symptom of the disease while only 3% knew feeling full was a symptom. Bloating was recognised as a symptom by 21%.

Four in five were unaware that abdominal pain could be a caused by the cancer that kills 11 women every day in the UK.

Meanwhile, three in 10 wrongly believe that cervical screening detects the condition.

A separate poll of 304 women with the condition found that 43% had to visit their GP three times or more before being referred for diagnostic tests.

And 46% were initially referred for tests for something other than ovarian cancer.

Those most at risk of ovarian cancer are post-menopausal women and those who inherit faulty genes (from either their mother’s or father’s side of the family), but the disease can affect young women and those without a family history of it.

Charity Target Ovarian Cancer has called for a national campaign to highlight the symptoms of the condition as a new report from the charity states that while survival rates still lag behind those for other cancers.

"There is a chronic lack of awareness and funding for ovarian cancer", said Target Ovarian Cancer chief executive Annwen Jones.

"We urgently need a national awareness programme for ovarian cancer and investment in research into new treatments. We have seen enormous advances in other cancers, but ovarian cancer is lagging behind.

"With investment, we know we could see similar progress. We must act now to transform the lives of women with ovarian cancer before it's too late."