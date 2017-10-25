Parachute trial: Wife lied about husband's actions after learning of his 'deceit'

Emile Cilliers denies attempting to murder his wife Victoria. Credit: ITV News Westcountry

The wife of an Army sergeant accused of attempting to murder her by tampering with her parachute has told a court she "despised" him after becoming suspicious he was having an affair. Victoria Cilliers also admitted she lied to police about her husband Emile's actions "to get her own back" after she had learning of his "lies and deceit". Mrs Cilliers, 40, suffered serious injuries in a fall at Netheravon Airfield, on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, in April 2015. Sergeant Emile Cilliers, 37, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, is accused of tampering with his former Army officer wife's parachute, the day before. Prosecutors allege Mr Cilliers took it into a toilet at the airfield and twisted the lines of the main parachute before removing essential parts. He denies two counts of attempted murder and one of criminal damage recklessly endangering life.

A court sketch of Victoria Cilliers giving evidence. Credit: PA

Giving evidence at Winchester Crown Court, Mrs Cilliers said she had given differing accounts in her police interviews after the fall on the amount of time her husband was alone with her parachute. "I said he was away for a couple of minutes then the second time was of five minutes which was probably an exaggeration" "It was probably somewhere in between," she added. When asked if she had always told the truth, Mrs Cilliers replied: "Not always. The extent of his lies and deceit had been disclosed to me and I just wanted to get my own back to a certain extent." On Wednesday, the court were shown a video demonstrating how the parachute could have sabotaged in a toilet cubicle in just over five minutes.

A skydiving expert said tampering of the parachute would not be noticed in a pre-jump visual test. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Mrs Cilliers said she had met the defendant while based at Tidworth and introduced him to parachuting and taught him to pack parachutes. She said: "He was fast-tracked through the early part of parachuting because he lived with an instructor. "It helped me, I could jump, he packs."

The airfield where Mr Cilliers is alleged to have tampered with his wife's parachute. Credit: PA

Wife changed will after "cracks" began to show in marriage

Mrs Cilliers also described how her marriage began to fail in November 2014. "Cracks were starting to show, I was aware around that time, I had suspicions before that he was having an affair," she said. Mrs Cilliers also said that at that time, he was in financial difficulties. She said: "I was aware that he had financial issues. He was bad with money. I wasn't party to what debts, I knew he did have debts." Mrs Cilliers, who was pregnant at the time, said that she re-did her will taking her husband out of it and leaving the house to the children. She said: "I needed to redo my will primarily because I had children, I owned the house and Emile was bad with money and I needed to be sure that if anything happened to me, the children would be well looked after." "I was starting to feel insecure in the marriage, I knew he was having an affair, I wanted to get it done sooner rather than later," she added. Mrs Cilliers said that her husband would still be the recipient of her life insurance policy and the contents of the house.

The Army sergeant's wife said she had felt 'insecure' in the marriage. Credit: PA

Mrs Cilliers also said the "final straw" was when he was away at New Year's and she suspected he was away with his lover. She said: "I am an intelligent person, I knew exactly what was going on, there's only so much you can put up with." She said she had set a time limit of their wedding anniversary the following September for him to "shape up or ship out".

A gas valve in the Cilliers' kitchen was damaged. Credit: PA