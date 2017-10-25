Parliament to get a vote on final Brexit deal before the UK leaves the EU

Parliament will be given a vote on a Brexit deal before Britain leaves the European Union, a spokesman for Brexit Secretary has said.

The statement saw David Davis row back on earlier suggestions that MPs would only be given a chance to approve the deal after the country had quit.

His spokesman said: "We are working to reach an agreement on the final deal in good time before we leave the EU in March 2019.

"Once the deal is agreed we will meet our long-standing commitment to a vote in both Houses and we expect and intend this to be before the vote in the European Parliament and therefore before we leave.

"This morning the Secretary of State was asked about hypothetical scenarios. Michel Barnier has said he hopes to get the deal agreed by October 2018 and that is our aim as well."