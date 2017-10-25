Plan to evacuate UK athletes from 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea 'ready' in case of war

Plans are in place to protect British athletes competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) says it is in weekly contact with the Foreign Office and US intelligence services over the escalating Korean crisis.

And an evacuation strategy has even been organised, should tensions spill over into military conflict, BOA chief executive Bill Sweeney told ITV News.

With the Games set to commence next February, the BOA boss says it has put "all the necessary" measures in place in order to "deal with whatever comes up".

His comments come at a time of increased tension over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme between Pyongyang and the US - with both threatening to "destroy" the other.

North Korea is believed to have thousands of missiles capable of hitting South Korea's capital Seoul if war did break out.