Police 'increasingly concerned' for boy missing in Tower Hamlets

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for an 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing during a family visit to London.

Adil Choudray, who is from Inverness, Scotland, was last seen in the Watney Market and Whitechapel Market areas of Tower Hamlets in east London today at 3pm.

He may appear distressed, Scotland Yard said.

He is a light skinned Asian male, around 4ft 3in tall, of medium build with short black hair, and a distinctive mole on his forehead.

He was wearing a grey jumper, blue tracksuit bottoms, and grey/white trainers when he disappeared.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.