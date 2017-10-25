Prince Harry makes friends on Danish charm offensive

Prince Harry turned on the charm for the daughter of a Syrian refugee. Credit: PA

Prince Harry used a visit to Copenhagen today to strengthen the ties between the UK and Denmark as Theresa May’s Brexit row continues with the EU. The prince is on a two day visit to the Danish capital Copenhagen, where he also praised a Syrian refugee for her "resilience" in escaping her country. Harry flew into Denmark this morning for a visit on behalf of the Foreign Office.

Against the backdrop of the government's tense Brexit negotiations, the prince told an audience at Copenhagen’s famous Tivoli Gardens on Wednesday night: "This trip is a clear reminder of the shared values and strong alliance the UK has with Denmark. "Our two countries have an unbreakable bond which is as strong now as it ever has been." Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, went on a similar charm offensive with EU members Poland and Germany in the summer.

He also used the trip to focus on his areas of interest: young people’s mental health and how sport can improve their life chances. He watched a group of Danish youngsters demonstrate basketball, street dance and parkour (the urban sport where you move at speed over obstacles).

He declined any offers to show off his own skills. Prince Harry - who is in a serious relationship with American actress Meghan Markle - also turned on the charm for a baby he met.

The little girl is the daughter of a Syrian refugee who settled in Copenhagen after fleeing her homeland. After hearing her story, the prince told Noura Bittar Soeborg: "Your resilience is just amazing. To come through what you have experienced and make something so positive is brilliant. Well done." On Thursday, Prince Harry will meet some Danish military veterans who recently took part in the Invictus Games in Canada, the event for wounded service personnel which Harry founded in 2014.

