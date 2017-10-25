Rock and roll pioneer Fats Domino dies aged 89

Fats Domino performing in New York in 2007 Credit: AP

Fats Domino, the rock and roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music, has died at the age of 89. He died on Tuesday, according to the coroner's office in Louisiana. He sold more than 110 million records, including 22 million singles with hits including Blueberry Hill, Ain't That A Shame and other rock 'n' roll standards. One of the first 10 acts inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame his dynamic performance style and warm vocals drew crowds for five decades.

Fats Domino in 1956 Credit: AP

One of his show-stopping stunts was playing the piano while standing, throwing his body against it with the beat of the music and bumping the grand piano across the stage. During Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005 he and his family had to be rescued by boat from his home, where he lost three pianos and dozens of gold and platinum records, along with other memorabilia. His wife of more than 50 years, Rosemary, died in April 2008.