- ITV Report
President Trump expected to declare America's drug crisis a 'national emergency'
- Video report by ITV News Washington correspondent Robert Moore
President Trump is expected to declare America's drug crisis a national emergency.
The man-made opioids epidemic has seen a huge number of deaths in the US in the past year.
America's National Centre for Health Statistics estimating that drug overdoses killed more than 64,000 people in the United States last year.
85% of drug overdoses are believed to be caused by opioids - more deaths than are caused by guns and cars.
Drug overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50.
One reformed addict Michael DeLeon, a reformed addict said heroine was coming into America in droves.
"It takes a lot to scare me, frighten me, but I'm frightened for America", he said.
He has been to 183 funerals in six years, he added.
He says the White House is right to be describing the drugs epidemic as a national disaster.